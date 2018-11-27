Make A Road Trip To Mysuru To Visit The Magnificent Mysore Palace

Mysore, officially renamed as Mysuru, is the third most populous city in the state of Karnataka. Mysore is called the City of Palaces because of several ornate examples in the city. One of the most notable is Amba Vilas popularly known as Mysore Palace. A road trip from Bangalore to Mysore is 139 km in distance and takes around three hours. The architectural style of the Mysore Palace is hybrid. That is, its design is a mixture of various schools of architecture. The palace is made in a style collectively called Indo-Saracenic Revival style. The current Mysore Palace is a grand structure, but not the first palace to exist in this location. The earliest palace was built on this spot in the 14th century by King Yaduraya. The interior of the palace is breathtaking and worth a visit for its spacious halls, paintings, and architectural beauty. Useful information: - Palace illumination happens every Sunday and all public holidays from 7 pm to 7.30 pm. - While the tickets for adults are priced at INR 40 per head, it's INR 25 per head for children aged between 7 and 12 years. - Oh, and they even have a braille guide for visually challenged tourists. PS - Clicking photographs inside Mysuru Palace is strictly prohibited.