This Furniture Store In Sadashivnagar Does Contemporary And Modern Designs

Looking for someone to come and transform your house like they do in Queer Eye? The good guys at Mallet will study your house and transform it into a home that you will love! With ready-made pieces at the store, you can also opt to customise furniture based on your Pinterest board. The brand makes contemporary and modern furniture only. Focusing on ergonomics, the pieces here are made for comfortable seating and keeping in mind right postures.

With about six to seven collections, they have something for every nook and corner of your house and office. The Ratio Collection for the office includes standing desks, reception desks and chairs that are made for the long hours you spend at work. The Mensa Collection includes dining chairs and tables inspired by simplicity but is sure to be a stand out in any dining area. Prices start at INR 2,000 but with the standards of quality and craftsmanship The Mallet gives us, we couldn’t chair less about the money.