The New Monsoon Menu Has Added A Lot Of Pomp To It

I think I am still in awe with the ambience of the place while writing this. Designed with uniqueness and keeping privacy in mind, Nevermind hands down has one of the best ambiences I have seen. Keeping in mind, the privacy of people and groups there are large and small seats concentrated at corners of the place. The place may look small due to its mirror ceiling but it also has a dedicated bar, DJ console, outside open area with seats available. Coming to the drinks, quite an interesting menu. The monsoon menu has added a lot of pomp and shows to it. The recommended drinks from their monsoon menu are : 🔸Monsoon Fling 🔸Spiked Hot Chocolate The other must-tries are : 🔸Sangria Slush - a must order for wine lovers. 🔸Smoking Pink Downfall 🔸The Good Wife The food menu is quite good actually. The dishes I suggest from the monsoon menu are Sugarcane Chicken Drumsticks with minced chicken and deep-fried, a must-try. For seafood lovers, try the baked pomfret, baked to perfection. In the regular menu, try the Lychee Kebab, not everyone likes it but if you like lychee you will love this dish. 🔸The Mongolian Chicken Baos are another must-try with the perfect soft Baos. 🔸Stuffed Lahori Aloo is another rare thing in the menu which is must try. Comes with rich thick gravy. 🔸The coastal prawn curry with rice was so good that I regret not having it more. Perfect coconut milk cream base. In desserts, try the JD rich chocolate cake. The place surely transports you to a world of their own and you are unaware of worldly things. A go-to place for dates and groups privacy.