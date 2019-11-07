Enjoy Fancy Cocktails & Beer With Indian And Pan-Asian Delicacies At Fat Owl!

Fat owl was named to depict people who are up all night partying or eating in my case! It's once of the biggest pubs in JP Nagar opened up with all the might! I love their ambience. Be it a cozy spot for your romantic dinner or chill out with family and friends they have got you covered! The menu ranges from South Indian masala vadas to Italian risottos. It's amazing to see the splendid varieties of dishes available here. My personal favorite would be the baked samosas filled with wok tossed paneer and mushrooms. If you are a person who doesn't like mocktails or cocktails and you've got to be the sober alert friend in your group I do recommend their amazing chai Finally, for the desserts, the red velvet roll is a must-try! Covered with chocolate ganache on the outside and cream cheese on the inside served with a scoop of ice cream is perfect for your sweet tooth.