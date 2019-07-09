The Newest Addition To The Tipsy Chain!

This is the third outlet of Tipsy Bull, which is a result of their success from the other two branches in Bengaluru. I had been here on a Sunday afternoon and we had a great time here. The place has three levels of seatings and is quite spacious with a pretty ambience. This is what I feel about food and drinks: Basil Paneer Tikka: Tikka masala with a mix of basil flavour is a great choice for all the vegetarians. Baby Corn Tilwala: Thinly sliced baby corn deep fried with sesame seeds. It was good. Baby Corn Cheese Sticks: Baby corn lovers should try this. Peas and Peanut Goujons: Crispy deep-fried goujons was good to enjoy with our drinks. Chettinad Chicken Wings: I’m a huge fan of chicken wings. Wings with Indian flavours twiddle brings great taste. Maggi Crumb Fried Fish: Maggi lovers get the best treat with this one. Peri-Peri Chicken Tikka: I love peri-peri spice and tikka flavour. This was yummy. Chilli Chicken Pizza: This was too good. Must try for all the Indo-Chinese food lovers. Masala Paneer Pizza: Veggies must try this pizza. A tasty treat though. Biryani: I’m sure most of them love to have biryani, this is definitely a good one to try for all the biryani lovers. Mud Pie: No end to any meal without a dessert. This is their signature dessert. I love this as always. They have great drinks and mocktails as well. My favourite mocktail is Fruit Punch. This is a great place to hang out anytime. I strongly recommend Tipsy Bull!