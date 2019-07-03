Brother Barley is the newest and the only Brewery in HSR Layout and it's been a very recent past that they have started Brewing Craft Beer. They have five beers on tap now, Leaping Leprechaun or the Pilsner, Dark Dulhan or Red Irish Ale, Java Plum Gose or Butterfly Effect, Shamrock or Hefeweizen and finally the Apple Cider named as Puca Parody. The Pilsner is light and perfect whereas the Red Irish Ale is brewed well. The Shamrock or Hefeweizen is a bit light here, but quite good, apple cider has gone too sweet and my personal favourite was the Salty Butterfly Effect which is a dose of plum, one aesthetic seasonal brew. The food is decent in Brother Barley, Katori Chat is the show stealer and Garden Fresh Pizza is amazing. Chicken Ghee roast had a bit of cashew and Tandoori Mushrooms are too well made. Egg Bhurji is made very well. Mutton Sheekh Kebab is worth a try. Desserts, Tiramisu and Praline cheesecake are decent.