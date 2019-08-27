The Not-So Popular Things About Bannerghatta Nature Camp!

Sometimes all we look for is a day's escape from our everyday life. Bangalore definitely has one of the best night life but so many of us also complain about not having enough scenic beauty around to explore. When you have a day's time, make sure you visit Bannerghatta jungle lodges. They have different types of accomodation like bamboo houses, tarpaulin tents, etc. You can get a day's package as well, that would include Safari, visit to the butterfly park, zoo, lunch and snacks. The Safari was such a beautiful experience! It had just rained and the animals were all enjoying in the wild. The lush green forest, the ride to the place, the whole experience was so fantastic, it exceeded our expectations! The pictures really does no justice to what we witnessed. Just putting it out there for the people who enjoy exploring such places​ in our very own Bengaluru.