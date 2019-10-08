Travelling To Mysore? Don't Miss This Pinterest-Worthy Cafe

During our Mysore Dasara coverage, Team LBB happened to be walking along JLB Road when we chanced upon a cute little resto-cafe called The Old House. The place certainly lives up to its name. For one, it is nestled inside what looks like an old house with a lovely garden. That coupled with the outdoor seating (there's indoor seating, too), and a boutique in the premises makes this place a must-visit.

Non-vegetarians, be warned: the menu is all-vegetarian and vegan. There are some egg options you can try, though. Since we weren't too hungry, we only sampled their salads and pasta, but we hear their pizza is just as good! The Red Rice Salad was our favourite - a filling dish of leafy vegetables, cheese and olives served on a bed of red rice. The Leafy Watermelon Salad, on the other hand, is an acquired taste. While it works for its refreshing combo of melon balls coupled with feta cheese, there is little else - just consider yourself lucky if you manage to find one or two olives in your plate.

As for the pasta, we played it safe and chose an Aglio Olio. Lightly tossed in olive oil, garlic, parsley and red chilli flakes, it makes for the perfect lunch, and won't make you want to snooze after. And while you're at it, enjoy the ambience, the light breeze and if you have the time, go check out the nice little boutique they have in their premises. Oh, and they have coffee that is ground freshly for consumption, be it hot or cold.