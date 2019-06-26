This Microbrewery In Jayanagar Is Worth A Visit For Their Craft Beers!

The Only Brewery in Namma Jayanagar. Partnering with Cavalier Brews, Brew Meister provides very good craft brews in the vicinity with scrumptious and delicious food. This place has given us a lot of memories. The Brews are simple and awesome. Pilsner is light and perfect. Wit beer is classic and the stout is strong like any. The seasonal specials are amazing. The Raw Mango Gose was perfect in flavour and fragrance was pragmatic. The multi Grain ale is a show stealer too. Coming to the food, Brew Meister has the best food from peri peri corn to Blueberry Cheesecake. The peri peri corn was made well with a good amount of spice. Egg chilli is a must try with your pilsner. Coriander Green Chilli Chicken is a must try for Indo Chinese lovers and goes well with any beer. Butter garlic mushrooms are Bae. They are too delicious. Veg Thai curry would be a perfect main Course. Biryani at Brew Meister is also decent. Coming to the desserts, the Blue Berry Cheesecake stole everybody's hearts. It was baked to awe. Brownie with ice cream is classic. Gulab Jamun Rabdi is for Indian food lovers. The service in Brew Meister is outstanding. Our waiter JP took good care of us. Do try other amazing cocktails and mocktails which were good.