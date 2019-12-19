Celebrate Thanks Giving With Turkey Roast And Pumpkin Pies At The Only Place Is A Winner

Before we say anything else, it's Thanks Giving time. And this means you have to eat at this place. It's the most authentic experience when it comes to Roast Turkey. One of the first places to start the Thanksgiving tradition in Bangalore, The Only Place offers Roast Turkey, Stuffing, Roast Gravy, Creamed Potatoes, Boiled Veggies, Candied Yams, Sweet Corn and Cranberry Sauce in a buffet style. Of course, homemade Pumpkin Pie is in order, especially since it’s always been their speciality! Now, moving on to the rest!

Simple, straightforward and fuss-free like the food, you go here for the chilled out atmosphere, red and white chequered tablecloths and a breezy, alfresco set up. Started way back in the 60s by Haroon Sait at a stall near Rex Theatre, selling divine burgers (they’re still just as good, our senior generation tells us) and Apple Pie, nothing much, expect the venue, has changed. As tempting as the salads (especially their sinful Chicken Salad loaded with mayo) and homemade cream soups are, we must warn you that the mains here will fill you up more than needed. So skip it all in favour of juicy steaks and burgers.



Over the years, top favourites have been established. The simple Salisbury Steak (finely ground beef with a pepper and mushroom sauce), the mighty Chateaubriand Supreme which they are best known for, and the Double Filet Mignon, are winners. Fish and chicken eaters should pick the OP’s Special in a secret herb marinade. London Fish and Chips is a delicious and solid meal. Looking to keep things simple? Pick a burger. Literally any one and you’ll still be raving. Our heart belongs to the massive Whoppers (check out the making of it here) and the good old All American Beef burger – minced Sirloin patties topped with melted cheese.

Oh, hello vegetarians. While you’ll be turning pages till you find the all-green section, you’ll be pleased to know that they take this section very seriously. Babycorn Bake with corn, mushroom and celery in a creamy sauce is top-notch but for something different, pick the Country Quiche (mixing spinach, mushroom, farm veggies in a cream sauce), the massively filling (and super cheesy) lasagna. If not, Mac and Cheese, anyone?

