Escape To Bali, Thailand Or Sweden At This Soothing Massages At This Spa On St Marks Road

After wowing the city (and this writer, more specifically) with a slice of paradise on Nandidurga Road, The Palms Spa now has a second space in the city. For all you workaholics in the Central Business District of Bangalore, you’ll be happy to know, that it’s smack in the centre of town, on St Marks Road.

Offering the usual Aromatherapy, Balinese, Swedish and Thai massages, what is most commendable at the spa is that you can make out exactly the techniques. Most other spas I’ve been to, it seems as if all the massages are the same as each other, save for a few strokes! If you’re sitting at a computer all day, or are one who works out and plays sport plenty, pick the Classic Deep Tissue massage. I’d suggest the 90 minute option, to really release those stiff muscles, and tightness in the lower back and neck (all of you who sit at a desk for more than 8 hours, you feel my pain, right?). They even have just a back, shoulder, neck and head massage if you prefer to focus on the problem points.



On days you don’t have much time, do the foot reflexology massage. It’s amazing how much more relaxed you will feel despite just your feet being massaged. Those pressure points are all real, y’all! Body polishes and facials are also on the spa menu. Got plenty of time? One of their packages will be great for a day of indulgence. Starting at INR 4,650, you can get foot reflexology and a massage.