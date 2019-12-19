Bandanas, Bow Ties And Pet Supplies: This Pet Store Has It All

If you just adopted a new fur baby and are suddenly overwhelmed about what pet supplies to buy, just head to The Pet Project in Sanjay Nagar. Based on whether you have a cat or a dog, it's life stage (puppy, kitten or adult) and your immediate requirement (grooming, play or food, for instance) -- they will give you a starter kit to set you off.

Experienced pet parents can check out their rows of dry, wet and freeze-dried food and treats (there are even mint treats to give your pet fresh breath!). We really liked their clothing options too -- from bowties, leashes and collars to bandanas (we spotted one that said 'Bad Boy' and one that had 'Good Boy' on it!) and harnesses. You'll also find cute chew toys that won't cost you an arm and a leg, starting from INR 250.

Their selection of grooming products is worth checking out; they have a variety of brushes and bath scrubs along with skin-sensitive and tick shampoos. While you’re there, have a look at the feeding bowls and beds too, every possible size is available. If you live far away from Sanjay Nagar and can't make a trip all the way there, no worries -- they have a physical store in Jayanagar, as well as an online store.