An Ideal Place For Some Amazing Pancakes & Wood Fire Pizzas In Koramangala

The menu at stoked covers up a good continental food fare. Rather famous for its breakfast and wood-fired pizzas I tried the 1) Almond caramel french toast: It soft and had caramel with a crunch of the almond. I would highly recommend this. 2) Nutella stuffed pancakes: They make it the best. Stuffed with oozy Nutella. Must try for that chocolaty Carby carvings Their wood fire pizzas looked really appealing. Couldn't try it this time. Overall, this cafe is perfect to chill with your friends.