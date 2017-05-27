The Quattro Formaggi Chicken Pizza At This Eatery Is For Carnivores & Cheese Lovers

I was here last week with family, and since the rain showers had just ended, it added on to so much more to the vibe of Dyu Art Cafe. This is a homely place to be in if you want to sit down and read a book with a cup of coffee on your table. Brownie points to the mini library that they have put up! They have an ever-smiling, hospitable staff. I loved the Quattro Formaggi pizza. The cheeses used are mozzarella, stracchino, fontina and gorgonzola. Quattro Formaggi literally means four cheesed pizza and I totally recommend the one I had here. The banoffee pie is another reason why I would see myself visiting them again!