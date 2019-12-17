With Warm & Cozy Ambience, Old School Serves Amazing Finger Food & Yum Cocktails

Old Skool is a Bar and Casual dining place near Near Wipro Corporate Office, Sarjapur Road. One of the best places for nightlife in and around Sarjapur Road. Warm and cosy ambience lit with fluorescent lights and bulbs, huge space with dining capacity for a large crowd, the ambience with music with take you a trance mode. The food menu is finger food and bars food from Indian cuisine and the menu is categorized into soups, salads, starters, main course, accompaniments and desserts. Short and simple menu without compromising in the essential items in the list, very easy to make choice from the menu. Appetizers were off a great taste enriched with flavours and aromas, Davangere aloo Tikki was a mouthwatering dish of marinated baby aloo, Mallu Manchurian had a great essence of curry leaves, main course roti's, mushroom curry and biryani were highly satisfying in taste and quantity. Visit this place is incomplete without trying out some of the well-curated mocktails, cocktails and signature drinks in the menu. We had so many of the signature drinks from the menu and every one of those drinks was a standout. Excellent service, went there on Saturday night fully packed with an energetic crowd, with a huge rush in place and too many orders from time to time staff still managed to deliver all our orders on time. Food presentation was good, staff always there for your assistance in case if you need some. Exclusive parking space for 4 wheeler and a secured parking space for 2 wheeler so parking isn't an issue at all.