Ishq, Vishq, Pyaar, Vyaar : This Illustrator's Work Will Give You All The Feels

If you have grown up watching Bollywood movies and always wanted a Raj to your Simran or vice versa, Saksham Verma will give you all the right feels. An illustrator and graphic designer, Saksham Verma started The Right Feel and creates posters, illustrated t.shirts and stickers that you can use on your laptop, car or room. The Right Feel came into inception with the idea of romanticising everything and especially love. Saksham loves everything filmy and has grown up with Bollywood around him and he created The Right Feel with his take on different stages of love ranging from the feeling of actual love with a touch of Bollywood.

His illustrations have a good blend of pop-art, Bollywood movie posters, and typography. His "Feel" and "Pyaar" t-shirts are a great hit and come in colours of white and black priced at INR 650 and INR 750 respectively. The t-shirt comes packed in a poster that you can frame in your living room, bedroom or just gift a friend and a "feel" sticker. The typecase is in Hindi and is very retro (pair with mom jeans, fanny pack and shoes for a throwback 90s look). Be it Jab We Met, Simba, Rockstar, Dil Se, DDLJ or Love Aaj Kal, his illustrations will take you back in time and hit you right in the feels. His latest work - Real Heroes features the famous Bollywood heroes we looked up to back in the 90s. We are talking about Badshah, Shahenshah and Mr. India. You can buy the merchandise through his Instagram and get it shipped anywhere in India with a small delivery fee.