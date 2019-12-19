Pannacotta Salad, Mutton Curry, And Greenery: Why We Love This Basavanagudi Bistro

Located in Basavanagudi with a designer store (Basava by Kris) and a gardening store, the seating arrangements are simple tables with wooden chairs, but you’re surrounded by greenery, antiques, and garden decor -- you'll forget you're on the main road. .



Many a salad sceptic has been converted after partaking of the Salty Watermelon Salad, Citrus Salad with Sweet Chilli Chicken, and especially, the Signature Fig and Savoury Pannacotta Salad. The salad portions are generous here, so either make a meal of it (with their Freshly brewed Iced tea or Nimbu Pani perhaps) , or share, to make room for more. The Zucchini Fritters, a seasonal item, is not to be missed should they be available.

From the pasta section, we like ‘em all, but the Farafelle with Coriander and Peanut pesto is unique and has quite the fan following. In sandwiches, We always find ourselves torn between the Chicken Renaissance and the Chicken Coronation — both toasted, with chips on the side and yummy chutneys/sauces that are mixed with the shredded meat. In the mains, you will find some Indian, Asian curries and Mediterranean. The Home Style Mutton Curry with Seasoned Rice is a recipe of one of the owners and quite lovely.

The carrot cake served warm with vanilla ice cream and the apple pie with ice cream are great, but really it’s the fresh fruit pannacottas that get our hearts beating a little faster. Whether it’s the strawberry or the mango — these are made fresh each day.