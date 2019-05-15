Must Try Ashok Coconut Sharbath When Travelling To Coimbatore

I came across Ashok Coconut Sarbath on a recent visit to Coimbatore. The city has many hidden gems, of which this is most definitely one! Started nearly 5 years ago, this shop is the go-to place to quench your thirst any day. Ashok Coconut Sarbath offers a plethora of unique sarbath and shakes (in tall glasses) - lemon, orange, nannari (sarasaparilla) , sweet lime, grapes, rose milk, vanilla milk, strawberry milk, saffron milk, etc. The coconut sarbath, made using tender coconut and nannari, with pieces of coconut, is a must try! But what makes the entire experience gastronomical, is the fact that all these syrups/sarbaths are purely homemade. So, next time you visit Coimbatore or pass through it, make sure to drop by this little shop and experience the sarbath for real! (P.S. You can also buy a bottle of sarbath from the place!)