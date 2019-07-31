Delicious Vegetarian Delicacies With Pretty Decor At Street Storyss

They have modified every Indian dish into an international one, with veg variants. Being a non-vegetarian, it's rare to be wanting to have veg food but after visiting Street Storyss my views have changed completely! To begin with, a welcome drink - Kokum masala. Then there was delicious avocado mousse papdi chat, a showstopper. Followed by some lip-smacking Thai corn cakes and raw mango salad. For the main course, the aubergine mash aka the modern Indian baingan bharta with pita bread will literally soothe your taste buds like heaven. To end with, there was frozen gulkhand kheer which is again a bombshell of unique flavours!