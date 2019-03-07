With Funky Wall Art And Lightings, Head Over To This Place Right Away

Located on the fort property of Sakthi hills resort, a little away from the city The Secret of Bangalore has my heart for the peace & positive vibes it gives. The funky wall arts, tree hangings, the seating, I fell in love with everything. The cage setup is mesmerizing in the evenings with the lights.😍 Still can't get over the Beauty. A long drive plus a perfect date place ❤️ Lovely music, great drinks with good food too. What else do we need to relieve our stress !? A photo shoot is mandatory in a place like this 😂 They do have North Indian, South Indian, Asian & Continental cuisines. So why wait !? Book your tables and get caged in love this weekend 😍