Located on the fort property of Sakthi hills resort, a little away from the city The Secret of Bangalore has my heart for the peace & positive vibes it gives. The funky wall arts, tree hangings, the seating, I fell in love with everything. The cage setup is mesmerizing in the evenings with the lights.😍 Still can't get over the Beauty. A long drive plus a perfect date place ❤️ Lovely music, great drinks with good food too. What else do we need to relieve our stress !? A photo shoot is mandatory in a place like this 😂 They do have North Indian, South Indian, Asian & Continental cuisines. So why wait !? Book your tables and get caged in love this weekend 😍
With Funky Wall Art And Lightings, Head Over To This Place Right Away
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mysore Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything was cool. No complaints except for the service could be improved a little.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Family
Also On Secret Of Bangalore
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mysore Road
Comments (0)