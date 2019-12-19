The Runner's Guide To Buying Shoes In Bangalore

The shoe tops the list of accessories you need as a runner but getting the right pair can get mightily confusing. Here is a short quiz to know if you need to read any further.

Which shoe should you buy?

The one which matches with my running shorts The one my runner friend raves about The one on a massive discount right now None of the above

If you picked 1, 2 or 3. Well done! You have earned the right to read this article {maybe twice}.

If you picked 4 — smart cookie aren’t you? But to know the ‘real right answer’ read on.

Here are five simple tips before you go out to get your running pair.