The Signature Barbecues At This Outlet Are A Must-Try For Meat Lovers

We tried Kebarbiq in HSR Layout this week and it turned to be a great find especially for meat lovers. Their "Keb" signature barbecues are perfectly cooked. A distinct yet subtle mustard flavour adds to the uniqueness of the barbecues here. We tried the chicken and lamb ribs and they are both juicy and well marinated. The barbecues come in a wide variety of flavours and marinades. Even the sauces come bursting with flavour. The burgers there use the barbecued pieces instead of the regular patty, a welcome change! Kebarbiq also has the regular bread and rice assortments with North Indian gravies, which makes it a go-to place for families. There's something for everyone here - including the ones with a sweet tooth. We spotted a large group celebrating a birthday as well. The area is spacious and has an open feel to it. In summary, here is a place that takes their barbecues seriously unlike the run-of-the-mill variety found in most restaurants these days.