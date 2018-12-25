Handmade Cards And Colourful Journals: This Local Labels Creates The Prettiest Paper Products

An online brand, The Simple Joys Store specialises in handcrafted products. Browse through their FB and Insta page and you’ll find everything from travel journals to handmade greeting cards, notebooks and albums. All of these paper products come infused with plenty of colour and creativity so they make for perfect additions to your home and are great giveaways as well. Their cards come adorned with hand drawn princesses, 3D flowers and vintage motifs and are unlike anything you see in a regular store.

If you love preserving memories, then, do pick up their mini albums. Each page of these albums are decorated with floral patterns or with trendy prints. We also love their travel journals that feature cameras and hot air balloons. Their hand stitched notebooks make for a good buy too. Apart from these, they also stock a handful of decor items. You can pick up trays with marbling effects and hand painted coasters. Prices start at about INR 200. You can shop off their Facebook page and DM them for any special requests you have.

