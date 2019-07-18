This Small Brewery Punches All Odds With Varieties Of Beer

Brewklyn microbrewery is a nice elegant brewery at Kalyan Nagar. I had been to brewklyn on a weekend which is miles away from the place I stay. After stepping out of the restaurant I did feel it was worth every mile I travelled. The ambience of the restaurant is cozy and tidy. They have placed a billiards table as well so that you can play a game until your drinks arrive. The seating facilities are pretty good. I loved their dim lights which are spread over the place. Service was simply excellent at this place. The restaurant staff was very courteous and had good knowledge of the food they serve. Manager of the restaurant helped us in placing the orders and also explained about the food that was served. I ordered: They had varieties of beer such as the Belgian wit, Saison, iron mike, German lager, New England IPA. I'm not a beer person but I did try all the samples and loved the iron mike Iron mike: The iron mike was a combination of coffee, chocolate, and caramel. The beer did taste good although it was something very unusual. Lettuce bowl: It was a vegetarian starter to start with. The lettuce bowl was a good mixture of mushrooms and onions which was well covered up with delicious masala. The lettuce bowl wasn't too spicy either and they tasted good. Tandoori mushrooms: The tandoori mushrooms was simply wow. They had the perfect mixture of ginger, paprika and chilli powder. They were a little bit on the spicier side yet I loved it. This will go well with any drink for the vegans. Paneer popcorn: The quantity was more. The presentation looked simple but the taste was simply superb. The paneer popcorn was hot and spicy. Murgh tikka: The murgh tikka was well marinated and roasted. The Chicken was well marinated in yogurt and spices. Pork belly: This was my favourite of all the starters. The pork belly was juicy and soft. I loved the generous coating of the sauce on the pork. They weren't very spicy. The presentation of it too looked amazing. Gongura wings: The Gongura is an Andhra style dry chicken recipe which is prepared by the Gongura leaves. The Gongura wings was slightly hot, spicy and tangy. It was another perfect side dish which was provided. Nam Prik Pao Prawns: The nam prik pao prawns tasted good. They had a good mix of soya sauce, chilli and the nam prik pao which is a Thai chilli paste. The prawns were cooked well. Chicken pandanus leaves: This was an unconventional dish, chicken was wrapped up in pandanus leaves. Although the quantity is less. This starter is one of the must-try for their presentation. They also provided a sweet Thai sauce. The pandanus Chicken surely tasted good. Minced chicken Thai pizza: This was the best pizza among the two pizzas. It was a nice thin crust pizza with loads of cheese and minced chicken on them. They were soft and had the right ingredients to make it the best one. Pork chorizo pizza: The pork chorizo pizza was quite a letdown. Although there was a generous amount of pepperoni salami on the pizza. Chocolate fondant: Presentation of the chocolate fondant was pretty good. It was the molten chocolate inside a cake patty. A scoop of vanilla ice cream was also present on them. The molten chocolate went well with the vanilla ice cream. Cheesecake: The cheesecake was pretty good as well. I loved the hard layer at the bottom of the cheesecake. All in all, brewklyn which is a small brewery definitely punches all odds with their varieties of beer. They have very good desserts to accompany them. This should be the best brewery in the Kalyan Nagar region.