Rolls, Phal And Biryani: The Street Food Scene At Johnson Market Is Buzzing

And the grand finale was at Khazana. As soon as we sat down, we knew what we wanted — a portion of beef biryani, veal kebab and phal {spicy grilled meat}. We also ordered the chicken fry. On any normal day, one beef biryani a person is easily doable. The veal kebab was a grease fest, but that’s were all the taste lies. The chicken fry had a crunchy batter to each piece, leaving the chicken soft on the inside. We ended our evening with a call of Suleimani chai at Makkah cafe.

Where: #16 Aga Abdulla Street, near Fanoos, behind Johnson Market, Richmond Town