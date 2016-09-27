The Third Wave Of Good Coffee Has Hit Koramangala With This New Cafe

The cafe is all set to serve our favourite kind of brew but in a bunch of avatars. Cappuccinos, machiatos, lattes, espressos, and flat whites will be brewed with aeropresses, pour overs, French press, chemex, or syphons. The coffee is made here from freshly roasted, single origin coffee beans sourced from plantations in Karnataka. There will also be snacks, desserts and more to nibble while you sip on their coffee. Third Wave Roasters have also worked with Pune-based Curators of Clay to develop coffee cups and pourers to make the coffee drinking experience even better. Watch this space for more.