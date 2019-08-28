Bangalore Gets It's First European Lounge Bar That Serves Spirits Including Trappist Beers

You read that right. The Tilt Bar Republic is where you need to head to come weekend to try out some spirits that are imported from Europe. The bar in Indiranagar is touted to be Bangalore's first European lounge bar serving 13 kinds of beer that's exclusively imported from Belgium and the Netherlands. You can get your hands on beers such as Witte, Belgian Kriek, La Trappe Dubbel and La Trappe Tripel. The last two beers are Trappist beers, which are beers brewed by monks. If you like gin, they also have Jenever cocktails, which is gin from the Netherlands. Apart from the bar space and a private lounge, they also have a rooftop space which is our favourite space. The food is a mix of bar nibbles such as Spicy Fried Idly, Pepper Chicken, Cheese Bruschetta, and Charcoal Spiced Chicken. You also have global mains and some Indian mains in case you are feeling peckish!

