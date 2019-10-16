Gorge On Some Authentic Vegetarian Dishes In Indiranagar

We visited this restaurant as a group of 3 for dinner. Before visiting this place, I was a bit skeptical about eating out at a north Indian vegetarian restaurant in Bangalore. After all, there are only a few that provide good vegetarian delicacies. However Twisted Desi really put a twist to that assumption. First of all the location of the restaurant is great, easy to find. The staff is polite and greeted us well. The space is limited but that actually gives you a special feeling as you are served more personally I felt. Ambience is decent. But the food is what stole our hearts or rather stomachs :). We ordered the Stuffed mushroom as starters. It is an amazing delicacy. Tried it for the first time. Beans and veggies stuffed inside a round button mushroom and grilled in the tandoor. It is a little spicy but we liked the feeling of spiciness. One plate comes with 6 stuffed mushrooms. To calm down the spiciness, we ordered a Penne Alfredo pasta. We had seen the good reviews of continental cuisine here and the pasta lived up to our expectations. Filled with broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms and olives, the pasta was magical in taste especially because of the creamy white sauce that they prepared. The Penne Alfredo was quite heavy and we ( a group of 3) thought it is more than a meal for a single person. Next we ordered main course, the classic north Indian Garlic naan and butter naan along with Mix veg kadhai. Papad and salad was complimentary. Mix veg kadhai was the right balance of rich gravy, lots of veggies and mild to high spices. Garlic naan was beautifully made with coriander garnishing. Absolutely delicious food. Loved the taste. Everything was just perfect. Guys do book a table and then go. The only downside of the restaurant is that it is quite small. Thanks to #zomatogold, our penne alfredo pasta became on the house. I liked that the restaurant followed the tradition of providing finger bowls to wash our hands after the meal. Very thoughtful. So if you are in Indiranagar and want to taste some authentic vegetarian dishes, do visit Twisted Desi.