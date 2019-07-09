Head To This Community Farm In The City And Grow Your Own Produce

The Village Story, a Bangalore based start-up is working towards creating a self-sustainable environment through community farming and enabling people to sow and grow their own produce. Their concept of square foot farming or community farming helps people from the city to connect to their roots and understand the importance of farming in their everyday lives. Village story rents out a 7x7 foot plot of land which you could use to grow your chosen grains or vegetables. A team of experts will help you choose the seeds and teach you the techniques of farming and also take care of your produce while you aren't available at the farm.

From a 7x7 foot plot of land, soil, seeds to compost, and cocopeat, they provide all the necessary raw materials to help you. You can rent out a plot for a minimum of three months for INR 2,000 per month and you can extend the subscription for six, nine or twelve months depending on your interest and requirement. Apart from community farming, they also conduct organic farming workshops for all age groups, and host a farmer's market where people can sell their produce. They also hold yoga and meditation classes at the village farm.