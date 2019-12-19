The Vintage Feel, a small kiosk in 1MG Mall, stocks upon very European vintage-inspired decor pieces like flower vases, planters, Victorian photo frames, and floral tissue boxes. Prices start at an easy IN 250.
Give Your Space A Hogwarts-Style Makeover With This Brand's Vintage Decor
- Nearest Metro Station: Trinity
The Vintage Feel, a small kiosk in 1MG Mall, stocks upon very European vintage-inspired decor pieces like flower vases, planters, Victorian photo frames, and floral tissue boxes. Prices start at an easy IN 250.
We spotted The Vintage Feel's large wall clocks and carefully arranged planters and storage boxes while on the escalator to Cafe Felix. Two minutes later, we were browsing through what the cheerful lady told us is a very European vintage-inspired collection. We spotted these cute Victorian-era inspired photo frames, dainty flower vases in baby blue and pink, perfume trays like the lady's used to have back in those days, and a floral collection of tissue boxes and wastebaskets that look too cute to be actually used. If you want a Hogwarts Great Hall look and feel in your home, this is where you need to shop.
Green thumbs, you will love the pretty Baroque-style planters in different sizes that you can have in your balcony or windowsills. There are also a few elements like wall planters, wine bottle holders, jewellery bowls, vintage hardback books and clothes hooks that's got a very rustic and cottage style to their designs.
You will want to get your hands on the entire collection of diner and pub-inspired wall pieces like large beer caps, and signboards with light.
