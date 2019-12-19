Give Your Space A Hogwarts-Style Makeover With This Brand's Vintage Decor

We spotted The Vintage Feel's large wall clocks and carefully arranged planters and storage boxes while on the escalator to Cafe Felix. Two minutes later, we were browsing through what the cheerful lady told us is a very European vintage-inspired collection. We spotted these cute Victorian-era inspired photo frames, dainty flower vases in baby blue and pink, perfume trays like the lady's used to have back in those days, and a floral collection of tissue boxes and wastebaskets that look too cute to be actually used. If you want a Hogwarts Great Hall look and feel in your home, this is where you need to shop.

Green thumbs, you will love the pretty Baroque-style planters in different sizes that you can have in your balcony or windowsills. There are also a few elements like wall planters, wine bottle holders, jewellery bowls, vintage hardback books and clothes hooks that's got a very rustic and cottage style to their designs.

