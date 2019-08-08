Weekend Plans? Here's Your Own Stop At Uru Brewpark

The mighty URU Brewpark in Bannerghatta road is the perfect place for your weekend plans. Bangalore's first brewpark is spread wide enough to have different eatery sections as well - a Brewery, a cafe, a bistro, a Gin Garden and more! The place is filled with greenery and is bustling with the crowd, groovy music and filled with the aroma of fresh food. They also have some really interesting cocktails and desserts - must-tries are the Kahlua Mousse and Tiramisu. Make sure you book a table beforehand so you can guarantee yourself a fun evening.