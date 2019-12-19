Spa, Pools And Seven Acres Of Chilling Space: We Know A Paradise Just 45 Minutes Away

Seven-acres of greenery, modern cottages, a swimming pool, and spa – you don’t even need to go as far as the airport, to be free of the cityscape. Head straight to Windflower Prakruthi as it is great for a quick getaway from the city, a day of relaxation and a spot of pampering or even a luxurious team offsite, this place is quite versatile! Plus, it has a spa. The heavenly spa, Emerge will cure all aches, pains and city trauma. Try the Ayurvedic Abhyanga which uses copious amounts of warm oil and herbs to soothe the body and also the slightly rough but rejuvenating Coffee Invigoration.

They also have indoor games (badminton, snooker, and board games) that you can enjoy. But if you are looking for outdoor sports, there’s a football and cricket pitch. They also offer Zorbing, ATV and BMX ride through rough terrain and Paintballing, don’t leave without hitting up their activity center. Go all out during the day with these fun (and slightly tiring) activities to get the adrenaline pumping. For all those looking for a corporate outing, this fits the bill and you can also host weddings here.

Dive straight into the swimming pool to cool off, literally and figuratively. We suggest you stay the night rather than heading back to town. There are a solid 54 rooms that are up for grabs. Standard rooms are just that, but with a plush bed, large screen TV and power showers, you won’t complain. But if you’re ready to splurge a bit, then the villas are beautiful. The villa bedrooms open onto the lush garden, and you’ll have added privacy as they’re a bit further from the main building.

Price: Starting at INR 4,500

