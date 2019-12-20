Vintage Block Print Wallpapers To Silk Curtains Fabrics: The Window Dresser Has It All

If you want to add a touch of lavishness to your space, then look no further than The Window Dresser, a company that specialises in wall papers and fabrics for curtains. According to Sohail Khan, an interior stylist, one of the perks from his job, is travelling all around the world and sourcing and curating trendy fabrics that ultimately make it to The Window Dresser.

The studio’s catalogue will leave you spoilt for choice, and if you need a little help, get inspiration on what you are looking for with tailor-made options that suit your space and personality. A lot of their fabrics and design palettes emanate, classic European styles. So, if you are planning to turn your bedroom into a Parisian boudoir, The Window Dresser has many options to choose from. Take your pick from stand alone pieces such as curtains, draping material and a selection of fabrics like sheers, raw silk or even velvet, with the option of adding handmade tassels to them. For an overall look and feel, the team can suggest fabrics in romantic colour schemes that can give your space a makeover.