Check Out Their Weekend Menu For Those Late Night Cravings!

The World Cafe is situated on the ground floor of the World Trade Centre and mainly serves as a cafe for the employees there. It has recently introduced their weekend takeout menu which serves out food till late 1 am. Besides being serving some world class coffees and teas, they have now started with the updated menu and dishing out delicious veg and non-veg salads and snacks. *Food* I ordered myself their masala tea which is a must try. 🔹In beverages, the recommendation will be to go for Mint Iced tea if you are looking for something light and Blueberry Frappe for the sweet tooth. The recommendations in food are : 🔹Mushroom Spinach White Bread Sandwich - quite a filling portion and delicious filling for a heavy snack. 🔹The Pesto Paneer sandwiches in a panini bread is a must try with generous paneer and pesto filling. 🔹The fresh vegetable and cheddar wrap in tortilla bread is just like a breath of freshness. 🔹The fruit salad combined with greek yoghurt and honey is for the health conscious people. 🔹The Indian Quinoa Salad is a mix of cut onions and quinoa along with tomatoes and broccoli. The cafe has a wide variety of desserts bakes fresh like cupcakes, croissant and brownies and our favourite mud pie. The cafe changes their food menu monthly to keep the customers engaged and put new additions as well. The cafe is workspace friendly as well.