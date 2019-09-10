Drop By This Outlet For Their Infamous Monster Size Pizzas!

Two things: 1) Dessert 2)Monster pizza After a long wait, I could make time to visit The Yellow Submarine Beer Deck & Dining for its infamous Monster size pizza and butterbeer that brews only during a particular time in the year. I was so full of their unique yet delicious starters due to which I ended up eating only the pizza and desserts in place of their main course Monster pizza: Best one if you are going with a big bunch of friends or family this pizza is woodfired one and stays soft for a long time though you have waited long to eat it doesn't get soggy or bread doesn't harden, unlike other places. Desserts here are so good and lovely they are lip-smacking my favourite ones are: **Snicker bar **5 layered Belgian chocolate cake Starters ( These are some I loved and was yummy ) Cubed watermelon salad. *Veg kebab platter *Masala papad *Lotus stem fry Also, try veg cutlet that's soft as a sponge and BEETROOT SAMOSA WITH HUMMUS. 😋