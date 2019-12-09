The Yellow Submarine: A Beautiful Rooftop With Crafted Beer & Yum Food!

I visited The yellow submarine on a Thursday night, I must say I was impressed with the ambience, lovely rooftop feels like being in a submarine. Coming to the drinks I took a beer sampler of their crafted collection. the stout and Belgian wit are worth a try. The beers are reasonably charged. Special mention to the honey Mead, one of its kind in Bangalore, quite dry. Tastes like wine and having a whopping alcohol content of 7.7% stole the show for me. I ordered, Crispy lotus root stem: I really liked the crispness of the stem Mutton Wadas: It looks like tiny fried cutlets when tasted it just melts in the mouth, just like a galouti! We loved this so much that we ordered another plate. Tandoori veg platter: good for two, consists of paneer Tikka, stuffed mushroom, Malai broccoli, and dahi k kebab. Vegetable biriyani: Not a fan of veg biriyani, but this was the real show-stealer, made with ghee and summed to perfection. I loved this one here Ended the meal with Homemade snickers bar: This actually tasted yummy. I would surely recommend this. Cold-brew pannacotta: Not very sweet, lovely wobbly pannacotta. Highly recommended!!