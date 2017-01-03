The Zuri Hotel In Kumarakom, Kerala Is Perfect For A Weekend Escape With Family

We chose the Zuri Resort for our four-day extended weekend stay. It is a huge property and very well maintained. The rooms were wonderful as far as comfort and cleanliness was concerned. The king-sized squeaky clean beds were a delight to rest on and the wash-rooms are neat and tidy. The Presidential villa here comes with a beautiful veranda and a swimming pool. The weather is perfect – warm, with a light wind blowing. The views from the portico is just magnificent — the clear blue water of the pool with its whirlpool and waves is so relaxing.

The well-maintained lawns, with the swaying coconut fronds and the immense greenery with beautiful flowers was a sight to behold. This faces the gorgeous Vembanand lake which is the second largest lake in India. It is like a vast expanse of water with waves, the feeling is that of being on the sea.