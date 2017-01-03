The Zuri Hotel in Kumarakom makes for a luxurious resort stay with a private pool, vast stretches of lawn and man-made lake. Plus, easy access to the Vembanad Lake for adventurous boat rides.
The Zuri Hotel In Kumarakom, Kerala Is Perfect For A Weekend Escape With Family
A Regal Stay
We chose the Zuri Resort for our four-day extended weekend stay. It is a huge property and very well maintained. The rooms were wonderful as far as comfort and cleanliness was concerned. The king-sized squeaky clean beds were a delight to rest on and the wash-rooms are neat and tidy. The Presidential villa here comes with a beautiful veranda and a swimming pool. The weather is perfect – warm, with a light wind blowing. The views from the portico is just magnificent — the clear blue water of the pool with its whirlpool and waves is so relaxing.
The well-maintained lawns, with the swaying coconut fronds and the immense greenery with beautiful flowers was a sight to behold. This faces the gorgeous Vembanand lake which is the second largest lake in India. It is like a vast expanse of water with waves, the feeling is that of being on the sea.
Of Waterways And Backwaters
Apart from the wide variety of flora and different kinds of birds chirping around, there’s also a man-made lake inside the resort where you could do boating or fishing. Plus, you can also see all kinds of boats gliding on the lake — from huge houseboats with luxury rooms to small fishing boats which can accommodate only two fishermen at the most, and speed boats and ferries.
The sunset safari on the hotel’s shikara was a pleasurable experience. The small boat which can accommodate 5-6 people, started from the hotel lake and joined the Vembanand lake from a huge tunnel-like entrance. After travelling for 1.5 kms on the lake, it entered one of the canals and took us along it – there was land on both sides where people stay and use the canal water to do all their household chores.
The Way Of Life
We saw schools, parks, churches and shops as our boat glided by. The boatman anchored the boat at one point to allow us to do a bit of shopping and then the journey was resumed. On the outskirts of the town, we passed through paddy fields and plantations before the shikara joined the lake again to return to the hotel. On the way back the water of the lake became quite choppy with huge waves forming. But the sight of the setting sun made us forget all our woes. The reddish sky and the rays of the setting sun falling on the shimmering water looked lovely indeed.
So, We're Thinking...
The fact that the resort comes with its own private lake and a lawn wins brownie points from us. The staff at the hotel were very amiable and helpful and especially children were taken good care of. They made our visit as comfortable as possible.
