One of the city’s oldest theatre groups, BLT {as it is known fondly} has been around since 1960 and has staged over 200 plays. Their annual SPOT {Summer Project on Theatre} workshop is an intense training-cum-production project that will see you nurture the thespian in you. SPOT has completed over 30 programmes since it first started, so you know your stage career is in very capable hands.

When: Look out for updates on their Facebook page.

Contact: info@bangalorelittletheatre.org

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.