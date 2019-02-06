Arabian Nights To A Jail Cell: LBB's Guide To Themed Restaurants In Town

A microbrewery and rooftop restobar, yellow submarine is inspired by the Beatles. They have a waterfall wall with a guitar, a walrus, and tentacles decorating the space to help you guess the songs they're going for. Submarine it may be called, it's more of a small cruise ship (sails and all!) over the sea of Bannerghatta Road traffic. Nautical decor, a giant submarine door to step in (or out, depending on how you see it), a cute bridge, and submarine lighting. enjoy the space while you enjoy craft brews and classic pub fare. They also host many a theme party; Harry Potter, Studio Ghibli, and Star Wars have influenced the menu during celebrations.