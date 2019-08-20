There's A Harry Potter Themed Cafe In JP Nagar!

The world of Harry Potter has been the most fascinating world to grow up in especially for the 90's kids and to get a chance to go to a cafe which is Harry Potter themed is irreplaceable. Two Friends Cauldron is one such dream themed cafe located in JP Nagar at Namma Bengaluru. The props and backgrounds would be the most important reason for every Potterhead and muggle to go visit this place but the food and drinks it offers is a strong incentive too. The place is revamping their old menu and introducing several new things to it, especially the Breakfast menu. Here are the things which are recommended that one must try here: • Butterbeer. You are a potter themed cafe, so this is simply a no brainer. The actual recipe of it is too sweet for my liking. However, the owner has kept the option of customizing the drink as per one's liking. • Seeker's sin- it's like a chocolate shake with caramel, Oreo and brownie .. thick whipped cream on top along with sprinkles and an absolute delightful drink to have while browsing through the props and books kept in the cafe. •Mashed potatoes with sausages, mushroom and gravy. A crowd favourite. • Mac n cheeseburger • Waffle burger- herein the waffle was used as a patty and it had bacon inside it with a chicken patty. Though it sounds like an odd combination it tasted great. One should give this a try. They offer a wide range of other dishes to choose from. If you want to get thrown into a major throwback mode were you are surrounded by props that remind you of childhood, eat some good burgers and enjoy a quiet time reading a book or having a gala time with friends then you should give this place a try. :)