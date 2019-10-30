These Bespoke Designer Saris & More From Differently Abled Children Will Amaze You!

Tamana Skill Development Sublimation unit in Delhi is a place where differently-abled children get trained in Sublimation printing. For those who haven’t heard about it, ‘Sublimation printing’, also known as dye sublimation printing, is a popular printing method for transferring images onto suitable materials. The Tamana students learn the art of fusing technology with creativity to create visual magic. Their products range from Ceramic mugs, trays, bags and totes to apparels like scarves, stoles, pocket squares, sarees and Shawls. The fabric products specifically are just too good to be true. The styles are designer wear level and the best part is these are independently created by the kids getting trained in the unit. The designs vary from styles like the cityscapes or the murals and the likes. The sarees, stoles and shawls can be customized too. If you have a design or pattern in mind they can help you create a completely bespoke piece. Ain’t that lovely?!! The fabric choices are crepes and georgette so the clothes have a lovely fall. Great enough to make a style statement at work or an event. The saris are priced between INR 3500 - 4500, Shawls priced between INR 2200 - 2800 and the stoles are priced at a mere INR 450 - 600 Not only this, the tote bags are lit too! Order directly from the website You can follow them on for updates. Buy from Tamana and support this great initiative and also look classy all the way. Total win-win we say!!