This Amazing Restaurant Cook With Their Heart To Feed Our Soul

The Biryani Cafe can be a perfect example of you don't need great ambience to make your experience the best! You just need good food to reach out to the crowd. Located in Girinagar this place is not been explored by most of us and is a must try for many reasons. When passion meets food it surely is prone to be the best. Their main Moto is to "cook from the heart and serve for the soul". The food here is not adulterated and they make sure all the ingredients used are made from scratch! (yes you heard me right) Started off with the pepper chicken ghee roast which gives you the taste as if it were prepared at home and the ghee taste surely remains in your mouth for some time. The chef special boneless chicken has the masala to die. The chicken is just juicy and perfectly marinated. Followed this was the biriyani cafe special chicken fry. I don't have words to tell about this too. It was just perfect. The Kuthu paratha here is authentic and the best (though this is the first time I had I heard from my friends that this was one of their best!! So this surely is a benchmark for me now😅) Basmati rice biriyani accompanied with Chettinad style chicken (this is a semi-dry starter and the combination was a suggested one. And I must say the combination rocked. Donne Biriyani accompanied by chilly chicken was one of my personal favourites. Overall, the experience here was too good and I am definitely going to visit them again soon.