Movies To Bowling: Top Things To Do

img-gallery-featured

While it’s easy to get distracted with all the shopping you could possibly get done at Royal Meenakshi Mall, we’d recommend you spare some time to check out the other things they have in store. From movies to gaming centres, there’s a whole lot you can do here (and your kids will love it too!).

Cinepolis

Everyone knows Cinepolis has the most comfortable seating (with enough leg room for us giant folk too, thank you very much!). The one at Meenakshi Mall, though, is our favourite considering it’s Bangalore’s first fully digital and 3D multiplex and all that! It’s perfect for taking your kids to see the latest animated flick - the sound tech and big screen sizes make everything seem more lifelike.

Movie Theatres

Cinepolis

Royal Meenakshi Mall, Bannerghatta Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Awesome Place

In case you have a little one with you, take them to Awesome Place - you’ll thank us later. It’s a safe and fun play zone for kids to run around and let loose their energy. While your kids have fun, you can go grab some coffee from Kalmane Koffees and unwind!

Gaming Zone

Awesome Place

3.5

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 3rd Floor, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Amoeba

If you’re at the mall with bae, why not play a friendly game of air hockey or basketball? While you’re at it, also check out Amoeba’s bowling alley, video games and, if you have kids with you, we hear the kiddie play area is fun too!

Bowling Alleys

Amoeba

4.0

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 3rd Floor, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Dark House

For about INR 100, you get a great horror experience. Spooky rooms to sudden surprises, they have it all! Of course, we'd recommend going here with a scaredy-cat for the best effect.

Gaming Zone

Dark House

3.7

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 4th Floor, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

image-map-default

VR Zone & Dashing Cars

Meenakshi Mall is super kid-friendly. No more crankiness from them when you tell them you’re going to the mall, because apart from Awesome Place, Amoeba and Dark House, there is yet another section with dashing cars and VR games that your kids are bound to enjoy. Not to say you can't try your hand at it, yourself!

Gaming Zone

VR Zone & Dashing Cars

4.3

Royal Meenakshi Mall, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

image-map-default