Movies To Tattoos: Things To Do
PVR
The PVR here is truly out of this world, guys. It’s called Superflex, for one. And it features 12 screens that offer 5 different formats including IMAX, 4DX, 3D, and a Gold Class seating area (for all you boujee folks). There’s also the PVR Play House - the city's only dedicated theatre for kids. It’s got a slide, bean bag chairs, and a kids-only menu, too!
Halucinate VR
Pretend to skateboard, race or enjoy a 9D experience at Halucinate, on the third floor. There’s even a VR tanker you can operate (in case you’re a fan of war movies!). If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s a Walk-The-Plank game too, so you can re-enact that iconic scene from Ishq. Have your kids along with you? There’s a Baby VR too! All in all, it’s going to be an out-of-the-world experience!
Illuminati Tattoo
Just in case you suddenly get an urge to get inked while you’re at the mall, there’s Illuminati Tattoo! Located right next to Halucinate, this place has a list of designs ready that you can get inked. Worried about hating your tattoo immediately after getting it done? No stress! They do temporary tattoos, as well!
Fun City
Have a niece or nephew with you that is a bundle of energy waiting to let loose? Take them to Fun City! They have plenty of arcade games your little one can try their hand at, and if they win, they can exchange their points for a toy! If that isn’t cute, we don’t know what is!
Thai Spa
Whether you want to treat your sore feet after a long shopping haul or you just want to unwind with your gal pals, we suggest you hit up The Thai Spa, just next to Spar. Don’t worry, though. The sounds from the mall won’t get inside the spa, so you will have a relaxing spa sesh.
Comments (0)