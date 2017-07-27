One of the coolest things about Bangalore is the amazing mix of people from all over the world who settle here. And one of the most annoying things is when people who visit a place and then only hang out with those from the place they originally came from. When I moved here in 2010, I didn’t want to pick up a Lonely Planet and just be surrounded by other people from America {that’s where I moved from}. I didn’t want to drink in some dingy dive bar filled with dudes, but I also didn’t want to search for the fanciest place and pay INR 1,000 for a drink, only to realise I’m the only one in there.

When I would visit my cousins who grew up in Mumbai, every other month they would take me some place {despite all my Googling of what was trendy} that would blow me away. Cheap drinks, great food and most importantly, an amazing crowd of local like-minded twenty somethings along with everything else. They grew up here, and so just like when they visited me in Los Angeles, they just had a pulse on the city nobody else really did. So, that being said, if you’re in Bangalore, enjoying a fun weekend and wanna “do what everybody else does” and basically feel like you picked the right place to spend your Friday night, let me give you some tips for 2017 on how to spend it.