For Gorgeous Beaches, Snorkelling, And Seafood: Skip Gokarna, Head To Karwar Instead!

While Karwar is not the place to strut around in your two-piece {Gokarna wins brownie points here}, the place does have gorgeous beaches where you can relax. Of the handful of beaches, the main Karwar Beach is the most popular. Despite the constant ebb of people, the beach is clean and it’s a great spot to catch a spectacular sunset. There’s a Warship Museum, right on the beach, that’s housed in an actual Navy Ship. You can also visit the aquarium close by if you are looking to while away time.

Next on your itinerary should be the Devbagh Beach. You’ll have to take a muddy road to get to the beach. But once here, the frothy waters come surrounded by hills, in the distance, make up for your pains. This is one of the best places for a long leisurely walk. Do carry a picnic basket if you’d like to spend a good chunk of your day here. Just outside Karwar, a short trek from a village called Majali, is the secluded Tilmati Beach. Here, you’ll be greeted by black sands and a practically empty and untouched seaside that’s ensconced between green hills.