Heading to God's Own Country? Tick Kumarakom Off Your List!

Succumb to the touristy way of life and stay in a traditional Kerala style thatched houseboat and feel time slow down while you enjoy coconut water. Indulge in fancy spa treatments to get rid of all those knots in your body. The Tharavadu Heritage houseboat is one of luxury that thoroughly lives up to expectations. Adding to the views from your room, the chefs cook up a mean Mallu lunch (pun intended) that is sure to result in a food coma. The Spice Coast Cruise is an offbeat experience that you must try as the houseboat was originally a boat used to transport rice. It is also eco-friendly since it runs on solar energy.

