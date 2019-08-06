Holiday Planning? Head To Sakleshpur And Check These Things Off Your To-Do List!

Tired of all the potholes, traffic and the concrete jungle that is Bangalore? Well, pack up your bags and head to Sakleshpur, then, for a nice, peaceful long holiday. A quaint little hill station, it's the perfect weekend getaway, and you can explore the many cardamom and coffee plantations along the way. Plus, since it’s the monsoon, the scenery is going to look all the more beautiful and make you forget all your city trauma!

