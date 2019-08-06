Tired of all the potholes, traffic and the concrete jungle that is Bangalore? Well, pack up your bags and head to Sakleshpur, then, for a nice, peaceful long holiday. A quaint little hill station, it's the perfect weekend getaway, and you can explore the many cardamom and coffee plantations along the way. Plus, since it’s the monsoon, the scenery is going to look all the more beautiful and make you forget all your city trauma!
Holiday Planning? Head To Sakleshpur And Check These Things Off Your To-Do List!
The Sakleshwara Temple
The Sakleshwara temple is almost 600 years old, and is a must-visit when you’re in Sakleshpur. Located on the banks of the river Hemavati and dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is believed that the temple was built during the Hoysala Dynasty period. The huge Shiva statue here makes for a compelling sight. We'd recommend going here during February, when the Ratha Yatra takes place.
Manjarabad Fort
Located atop a hillock, Manjarabad Fort is one of the many forts built by Tipu Sultan and is known for its unique star-shaped design. Head here for the views - what with it being above 3,000 meters above sea level, it’ll simply take your breath away. What's more, on a good day, you can see as far as the Arabian Sea!
Bisle View Point
Love going on road trips? Then, you’ll enjoy the journey to Bisle, from Bangalore! Unofficially called the Heaven On Earth (no, really, because it’s surrounded by the Western Ghats!), Bisle offers a scenic stretch of pristine reserve forest, mountain ranges and a trekking trail. From the Bisle Ghat View Point, you’ll be able to gape at the magnificent view of several three mountain ranges -- Yenikallu Betta, Doddabetta and Pushpagiri, and Kumaraparvatha.
Manjehalli Waterfalls
At the foothills of the Pushpagiri Mountains, you’ll find this popular picnic spot that also includes a waterfall. Monsoons are the best time to visit this place, and to feel the spray of the water that falls from a height of about 20 feet.
Go Trekking
If you want to go outdoor camping or get awesome sights from the peak, head to Agni Gudda. Literally translating to ‘Fire Mountain,’ the place has been home to some South Indian and Bollywood films. If it’s sunset views you’re looking for, we recommend the Jenukallu Gudda!
