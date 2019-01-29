Spice Villages To Bamboo Rafting: 5 Things You Have To Do When In Thekkady

What’s a trip to Kerala without a cruise through the forests of Periyar on a rustic boat made from bamboo eh? To add to that, start out with a proper trek of the jungles to get a real feel of the tropical region. Start at about 8am and trek for a while until you reach the riverside; when there, get ready to relax on a bamboo raft and bob down the river for about three hours. If lady luck is shining on you, you can sight tigers, leopard, bears and plentiful birds. If you’re running out of luck, just lie on your back and do nothing.

