Dal Pakwan To Radio Station Tours: Things You Can Do Only In Koramangala

Done exploring the new eateries and stores in Koramangala, and wondering what more you can do? Or, maybe you’re new to this part of town and want to take a break from the usual restaurant-hopping and budget shopping. What if we gave you a checklist of things you can do only in Koramangala? From a fun activity to a lesser known spot for walks — check them all off on your next trip to the hood!
Take A Walk At The Adugodi Police Grounds
Koramangala has its fair share of parks and lung spaces but what we love about the hood are the tree-lined lanes and scenic spots you often stumble across. Discovered on one such drive through the area, there’s an entire stretch of road right opposite the DYU Art Cafe {yet another reason to head here!}, near the Adugodi Police Grounds. Flanked by huge trees and often devoid of other vehicles, this is where you can take a leisurely stroll with your gang or cycle away with the wind in your hair.
Where: Opposite DYU Art Cafe, 23 MIG, KHB Colony, Koramangala 5th Block, Koramangala 8th Block
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Hang Out With Books, Coffee & Culture
Proving that the locality isn’t all about restaurants, Atta Galatta is probably one of Koramangala’s most treasured spaces. With its winning combination of books {over 10,000 of them, in fact!}, coffee and interesting cultural events, the venue has carved a place for itself among cultural spaces in the city. Book readings to workshops, and plays to storytelling for kids, these folks bring together all things art and culture in the city. Read more about it here.
Take A Tour Of A Radio Station
Whether it’s to take a peek at how a radio station works or just to say hi to your favourite RJ, Indigo 91.9FM always welcome visitors. While they encourage a day’s notice {especially if you’re going in a group}, walk-ins are also appreciated. Someone from the team will gladly come along and show you around the place. If you’re lucky, you might even get to hang out for a bit with the RJs!
Fine Dine At Punjab Grill
The city has quite a few restaurants serving Punjabi fare but try some of the dishes you must at the popular fine dining restaurant, Punjab Grill, while in Koramangala. Recreating traditional Punjabi favourites in a richer and modern avatar, this is where you can tuck in to specials like Tandoori Broccoli {broccoli grilled with three cheese stuffing} and Tandoori Crab to Sarson Da Saag and Nalli Gosht {lamb marinated with spices and cooked in mint and yoghurt gravy}. Finish off with an assorted dessert platter that includes Phirni and Chocolate Gulab Jamun.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Hit Up Landmark
The only Landmark bookstore in the city should be reason enough to trek to Koramangala, we think. Once you’re done browsing through the new releases, classics and best-selling tomes here {they often have offers on books}, the place has a well-stocked movies and music section to occupy your time. Plus, their sections on graphic novels and stationery are highlights too. Then, perhaps, the stationery, games and sports goodies will convince you to stay a bit longer. Booklovers, keep an eye out for their book launch events which have seen the likes of Naseeruddin Shah to Amish Tripathi releasing their works here.
Price: INR 100 upwards
