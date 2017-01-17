Dal Pakwan To Radio Station Tours: Things You Can Do Only In Koramangala

The only Landmark bookstore in the city should be reason enough to trek to Koramangala, we think. Once you’re done browsing through the new releases, classics and best-selling tomes here {they often have offers on books}, the place has a well-stocked movies and music section to occupy your time. Plus, their sections on graphic novels and stationery are highlights too. Then, perhaps, the stationery, games and sports goodies will convince you to stay a bit longer. Booklovers, keep an eye out for their book launch events which have seen the likes of Naseeruddin Shah to Amish Tripathi releasing their works here.

Price: INR 100 upwards

Didn’t include your favourite thing to do in Koramangala? Then tell us in Comments.